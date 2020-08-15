WEDNESDAY
Tulsa Gun Club
Tulsa Gun Club is open and masks are required in the clubhouse, per city regulations. Shooters should practice social distancing and other health guidelines. All shooters must first check in at the clubhouse. Pistol and rifle ranges are limited to three people at a time. The club is open for normal summer hours 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Friday-Sunday.
SATURDAY
Explore flora at Oxley
Explore The Flora walks are back on schedule at Oxley Nature Center, 10:30 a.m. to Noon the fourth Saturday of the month. No registration is required. Social distancing and trail etiquette will be observed in the field. Please note, anyone entering either visitor center must wear a mask and have their temperature checked before entering the building per City of Tulsa policy. For information send email to oxley@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-9054.
Adaptive Shooting training at Tulsa Gun Club
Adaptive Shooting Training Tulsa training session in trap or skeet begins at 8:30 a.m. Training for veterans and civilians alike at no cost. Register ahead at adaptiveshootingsportstulsa.com.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
