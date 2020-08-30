 Skip to main content
Outdoors calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2020

Outdoors calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2020

Mourning dove (copy)

A mourning dove rests on a branch of a pecan tree. Oklahoma dove season opens Sept. 1. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World file

 Kelly Bostian

TUESDAY

Sept 1 season opener for dove

The traditional dove season opening day is Sept. 1. Hunters are required to have a hunting license and a free Harvest Information Program permit. The daily limit is 15 of any combination of mourning, white-winged and fully dressed Eurasian collared doves. There is no limit on Eurasian collared doves that still have head and one fully feathered wing attached for identification. Check full regulations before going at wildlifedepartment.com

SATURDAY

Redbud Valley preserve center open

The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The visitor center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone entering the visitor center must wear a mask and have their temperature checked per City of Tulsa policy. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays

The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.

Send calendar items to kelly.bostian @tulsaworld.com or call him at 918-231-1385.

