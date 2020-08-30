Outdoors calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2020

TUESDAY
Sept 1 season opener for dove
The traditional dove season opening day is Sept. 1. Hunters are required to have a hunting license and a free Harvest Information Program permit. The daily limit is 15 of any combination of mourning, white-winged and fully dressed Eurasian collared doves. There is no limit on Eurasian collared doves that still have head and one fully feathered wing attached for identification. Check full regulations before going at wildlifedepartment.com
SATURDAY
Redbud Valley preserve center open
The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The visitor center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone entering the visitor center must wear a mask and have their temperature checked per City of Tulsa policy. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
