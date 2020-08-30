Outdoors calendar: Aug. 30-Sept. 6, 2020

TUESDAY

Sept 1 season opener for dove

The traditional dove season opening day is Sept. 1. Hunters are required to have a hunting license and a free Harvest Information Program permit. The daily limit is 15 of any combination of mourning, white-winged and fully dressed Eurasian collared doves. There is no limit on Eurasian collared doves that still have head and one fully feathered wing attached for identification. Check full regulations before going at wildlifedepartment.com

SATURDAY

Redbud Valley preserve center open

The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The visitor center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone entering the visitor center must wear a mask and have their temperature checked per City of Tulsa policy. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.

SUNDAY

Red Castle sporting clays