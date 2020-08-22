SATURDAY
Redbud Valley preserve center open
The trails at Redbud Valley Nature Preserve are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The visitor center is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Anyone entering the visitor center must wear a mask and have their temperature checked per City of Tulsa policy. Contact the center at 918-596-9054.
Quail Unlimited banquet
Tickets are available for the Tallgrass Heritage Quail Forever Chapter’s 7th annual banquet set for 6-9 p.m. at the Buddy LaFortune Community Center, 5202 S. Hudson Ave. Tickets purchased prior to Aug. 27 allow entry into a drawing for a gun. Tickets are $55 per individual, $75 per couple and $10 for youths. For information see the Tallgrass Heritage Chapter Facebook page or go to oklahomaquailforever.org
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
