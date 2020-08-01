SATURDAY
Saturday morning birding
Join birders and see what can be seen along the trails at Oxley Nature Center 8-9:45 a.m. This is a free event and no registration is required. All skill levels are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them.
SUNDAY
Red Castle sporting clays
The sporting clays range at Tulsa Red Castle Gun Club on Zink Ranch is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays for members and nonmembers. Nonmembers must contact the range director in advance at 918-241-4558 to obtain a pass code. Shooters should observe social distancing precautions. For more information about the club, go to tulsaredcastlegunclub.com.
