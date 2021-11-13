OU's Riley upset after Baylor students rush field early, causing chaos at end of game

WACO, Texas — Lincoln Riley was furious during the final seconds of Oklahoma’s road loss to Baylor.
Moments before Baylor called a timeout with three seconds remaining, the student section stormed the field to celebrate the upset victory. But a delay ensued when the officials tried to get the fans off the field so there could be one final snap of the football.
That last play wouldn’t be Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon taking a knee. It was a 32-yard field goal by kicker Isaiah Hankins, which gave the Bears a 27-14 victory.
OU was forced to bring 11 players back on the field for a half-hearted effort to block a kick. BU coach Dave Aranda said after the game he had the Bears kick the field goal because point differential plays a factor in any Big 12 Championship game tiebreakers.
What did Riley think of the final play?
“I care about the safety of my players, and I watched David Ugwoegbu just get bum-rushed by three guys. I'm pulling them off; he's pulling them off,” Riley said. “I know why Dave tried to kick the field goal. I don't agree with it. I still think, above all else, there's a code of sportsmanship that I believe in. I wouldn't have done it. But that's his decision. That's his football team.
“How the officials don't enforce a 15-yard penalty when you've probably got 5,000 people on the field is unbelievable to me. It is what it is. That's his decision. That was the official's decision. Don't agree with it, but part of it.”
Aranda said he discussed the point differential aspect earlier in the week. The goal wasn’t to let OU score late (the Sooners had a touchdown to cut it to 24-14 with 2:26 left in regulation). Baylor recovered an onside kick, and the short field made a field goal possible.
“There's a bunch of ways things could go. But one way could be is that you have some two-loss teams. And so we want to be in that position,” Aranda said.
The Baylor coach was asked how OU might interpret the last kick.
“I think they’re not happy with it,” Aranda said.
Aranda was told that Riley wasn’t happy with the sportsmanship aspect of the final play. What is his response to that?
“I can understand that. It's emotion and an emotional game. And I consider Lincoln a friend. And so I imagine we'll talk here pretty quick,” Aranda said.
Riley was animated with officials before the final play was run. OU athletics director Joe Castiglione was on the sideline and was just as angry.
Did the Oklahoma coach consider not letting the team come out of the locker room?
“I did tell them that. Maybe I should’ve done it. Again, I don’t believe that situation was handled well by a lot of people,” Riley said. “But at the end of the day, doing it with class is important to me. At the end of the day, that’s why we decided to bring 11 guys out even though deep down, I damn sure didn’t want to.”
Did Riley get an answer from officials about the lack of a 15-yard penalty?
“I didn’t get answers on much,” he said.