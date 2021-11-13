OU's Riley upset after Baylor students rush field early, causing chaos at end of game

Aranda said he discussed the point differential aspect earlier in the week. The goal wasn’t to let OU score late (the Sooners had a touchdown to cut it to 24-14 with 2:26 left in regulation). Baylor recovered an onside kick, and the short field made a field goal possible.

“There's a bunch of ways things could go. But one way could be is that you have some two-loss teams. And so we want to be in that position,” Aranda said.

The Baylor coach was asked how OU might interpret the last kick.

“I think they’re not happy with it,” Aranda said.

Aranda was told that Riley wasn’t happy with the sportsmanship aspect of the final play. What is his response to that?

“I can understand that. It's emotion and an emotional game. And I consider Lincoln a friend. And so I imagine we'll talk here pretty quick,” Aranda said.

Riley was animated with officials before the final play was run. OU athletics director Joe Castiglione was on the sideline and was just as angry.

Did the Oklahoma coach consider not letting the team come out of the locker room?