OU's Caleb Williams named O'Brien QB of the Week

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams has been named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week after his performance in the Sooners’ 52-21 victory over Texas Tech.

Williams, a true freshman, also was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

He set the Oklahoma true freshman record with 402 passing yards and tied the school freshman record with six touchdown passes against the Red Raiders on Saturday. Williams completed 23-of-30 passes (76.7%) and finished with a 255.2 passing efficiency rating, which was the best nationally for the week and the best in the country this season among quarterbacks who attempted at least 30 passes.

The Washington, D.C., product became just the third player in OU history to throw for at least six touchdowns without an interception, joining Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield (2016 vs. Texas Tech) and Kyler Murray (2018 vs. Baylor).

On the season, Williams, who has started three games, has 14 TD passes against one interception and ranks second nationally with his 203.7 passing efficiency mark.