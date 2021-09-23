OU softball's Alo finalist for AAU Award

Oklahoma senior softball player Jocelyn Alo has been named a finalist for the 91st Amateur Athletic Union James E. Sullivan Award, the AAU announced earlier this week.

The award honors the nation's best amateur athlete based on the qualities of leadership, character and sportsmanship. Alo is one of 38 athletes selected as finalists for the award. Other finalists include Olympians Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee and Sydney McLaughlin, along with NCAA student-athletes Paige Bueckers, Luka Garza and former Oklahoma State wrestler Nick Piccininni, among others. Alo is the only softball player among the finalists.

Voting is open to the public (aausullivan.secure-platform.com/a/gallery?roundId=1) and runs through 10:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27. Fans can vote once per day until voting closes.

Alo claimed the Oklahoma AAU District's Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year earlier this year.

The 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, NFCA First Team All-American and member of the Women's College World Series All-Tournament Team, Alo paced the Oklahoma offense in 2021. Also the Big 12 Player of the Year, Alo led the nation in home runs (34) and slugging percentage (1.109) and ranked second in RBIs (89) and third in batting average (.475).