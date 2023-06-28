Oklahoma lost offensive tackle Aaryn Parks to the transfer portal on Wednesday according to On3’s Matt Zenitz, however, it gained a commitment from 2024 three-star defensive lineman Wyatt Gilmore.

Parks, a redshirt junior, appeared in five career games, all of which came in a backup role last season. The Seat Pleasant, Maryland, native played nearly the entirety of Oklahoma’s 35-32 loss to Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl after Jacob Sexton suffered an injury on the second play of the game.

Gilmore, a ChampU BBQ attendee, is the Sooners’ second commit in as many days and their fourth since June 20. The Rogers, Minnesota, native is the nation’s No. 696 player and No. 46-ranked edge rusher in the 2024 class. He’s also the No. 3-rated player in the state of Minnesota.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rusher also held offers from Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Oregon, Iowa State, Missouri, Wisconsin and Nebraska, among others.

Parks was a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class, ranking as the nation’s No. 205 overall player and No. 7 offensive guard. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound tackle was also rated No. 8 overall in the state of Maryland, and held offers from Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Florida and Michigan, among others.

Redshirt junior Tyler Guyton and fifth-year Stanford transfer Walter Rouse are expected to handle both offensive tackle positions next fall. The Sooners also return Sexton, who’s returning from injury, and added talented freshmen Cayden Green, Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland at tackle.

Parks is OU’s fifth portal loss since spring practices concluded, joining Derrick LeBlanc, Cullen Montgomery, Damond Harmon and Jamarrien Burt. The spring transfer window closed on April 30, but graduates may leave at any time without losing a year of eligibility.

Gilmore is Oklahoma’s 10th commit of its 2024 recruiting class and the first on the defensive line. The Sooners are heavily pursuing multiple other high-level defensive linemen, including five-star top-ranked defensive end Williams Nwaneri, five-star interior lineman David Stone and four-star Tulsa native Danny Okoye.