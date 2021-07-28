OU football: 3-star 2022 defensive tackle Cedric Roberts commits to Sooners

Class of 2022 three-star defensive tackle Cedric Roberts announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Wednesday.

Hailing from Hendrickson High School in Pflugerville, Texas, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder is the No. 94 player in his state, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. 247 Sports also considers Roberts the No. 97 defensive line prospect and the No. 663 player in the country.

Roberts previously committed to Baylor in February, but decommitted from the Bears in June. He also held offers from Colorado, SMU and Boston College, among others, before choosing the Sooners.

During the 2020 fall season, Roberts helped lead Hendrickson to a 7-4 finish and a 4-3 record in district play. The Hawks were eliminated in the second round of the Texas high school postseason.

Roberts is the second 2022 defensive lineman to commit to OU, joining four-star defensive end Derrick Moore, who picked the Sooners on July 4. Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class is ranked No. 6 nationally, according to 247 Sports.

