OSU's Rodriguez Big 12 Cross Country Runner of the Week
OSU's Rodriguez Big 12 Cross Country Runner of the Week

Oklahoma State's Isai Rodriguez earned Big 12 Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honors after his dominating performance last week at the Cowboy Preview in Stillwater, the conference office announced Tuesday.

Rodriguez, a senior from Ringwood, set a personal best in the men’s 5K, finishing with a time of 15 minutes, 3.8 seconds. The two-time All-American set the pace and finished 18.7 seconds ahead of runners from in-state rivals No. 8 Tulsa and Oklahoma.

Rodriguez and the Cowboys won the team title at the Cowboy Preview after sweeping the top five spots in the field, which led to a perfect score in the event.

