OSU's Brennan Presley ready to share spotlight with his younger brother

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brennan Presley provided entertainment during Big 12 Media Days.
Laughs were plenty during his 30-minute session with reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
The Oklahoma State wide receiver described how he was wearing borrowed jeans and cowboy boots from his younger brother Braylin. He spoke about how no one on the team can handle his bowling prowess. He challenged a reporter to guess how much he currently weighs after it appeared he has gained some pounds to his frame.
Don’t let the light-hearted nature fool you. Inside this Bixby High School graduate is a fiery competitor anxious to win a Big 12 championship. And he’s anxious to share the spotlight with Braylin, who will play at OSU this season.
“That dynamic is cool,” Brennan Presley said. “When we’re home together, it’s not like we’re all lovey-dovey around each other. But if he ever needs something, I’m always there and he’s always there.”
It’s not that he’s ignoring his brother. He wants Braylin to experience college life on his own.
“He’s an individual. I want him to live his life,” Brennan Presley said. “I’ll try to give him any tips that I can offer so he doesn’t have to go through the same things that I’ve been through.”
What’s the most important piece of advice that older brother can give to his younger brother?
“The biggest difference is the game is a lot quicker and there are better athletes out there,” Brennan Presley said. “Your mental process has to be a lot faster. In order to get on the field, you sometimes feel I’m going to get back, I’m going to be rocked up and I feel so good.
“Then, once you get on the field, it’s like ‘how well do I know the plays? Not only do I know the plays, but can I accelerate the learning curve?’”
Brennan Presley was a second-team All-Big 12 selection as a kickoff returner last season. He was also the Cowboys’ second-leading receiver for receptions (50), yards (619) and touchdowns (five).
Braylin Presley was dynamic for the Spartans, scoring 102 touchdowns during his four-year career.
“We've been fortunate at Oklahoma State for years to be able to find skill players that can make a play with the ball in their hands,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “You mentioned (Brennan); he's been fantastic for us, made big plays for us. His younger brother, Braylin, is coming in. Hopefully at some point in their careers the two guys returning the kickoff will both be Presleys. We'll see how all that falls.”
