OSU women's soccer represented on All-Big 12 teams

Oklahoma State had three players selected for 2021 Big 12 Conference women's soccer accolades on Tuesday.

Grace Yochum was named to the All-Big 12 First Team, while Olyvia Dowell earned All-Big 12 Second Team recognition. Goalkeeper Evie Vitali was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

Yochum and Dowell became the ninth and 10th players in OSU program history to be named an all-conference performer three or more times. Yochum is also just the seventh Cowgirl to earn first-team status twice or more a career, after being also being named to the first team in 2019.

Yochum and Dowell are tied for the lead in OSU scoring this season with six goals and three assists each.

Yochum moved into third place on OSU’s career goals list with 33, and she also ranks ninth in program history with 74 points. The Houston native is a senior but has one season of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the 2020 season.

Dowell, a junior, was a first-team selection last season. She ranked second in the league this season with five goals in Big 12 play.