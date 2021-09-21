OSU women soccer's Vitali Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week

Oklahoma State freshman Evie Vitali is the Big 12 Conference Goalkeeper of the Week for Week Five.

On the final weekend of non-conference play, Vitali posted a pair of shutouts as she recorded three saves to help lead the Cowgirls to wins over Omaha and Weber State.

Vitali has five shutouts on the season, tying her for the most in the conference and ranking seventh nationally.

This marks the second Big 12 weekly award for Vitali, who was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week on Aug. 31.