OSU to host Wichita State on Dec. 1
  • Updated
The non-conference schedule for Oklahoma State’s 2021-22 basketball season is continuing to take shape.

Wichita State released its non-conference schedule Monday afternoon featuring a Dec. 1 visit to the Cowboys at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The contest will mark the third consecutive season in which the teams have played and their 42nd meeting all-time.

Cade Cunningham hit the game-winner at Wichita State in a 67-64 win last December, and OSU holds a 31-10 record over the Shockers all-time.

The Dec. 1 date – not yet formally announced by the the Cowboys – is the latest addition to OSU’s upcoming non-conference slate.

The Cowboys are set to open the season against Central Oklahoma on Nov. 5 as part of a four-game homestand before a trip to the Hall of Fame Showcase in Connecticut.

OSU will host Xavier in Stillwater on Dec. 5 as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle, and the Cowboys are scheduled to face USC at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center on Dec. 21.

A Jan. 29 meeting with Florida looms in 2022 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

OSU’s Big 12 schedule has not yet been released.

