OSU Soccer's Yochum Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma State midfielder Grace Yochum is the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10.

Yochum tallied six points in OSU’s two matches last week, netting goals in both, as she played all 196 minutes in the two contests and continued her climb in the Cowgirl record book.

The Houston native had a goal and two assists in the 3-2 double-overtime win over Oklahoma and added a goal at No. 21 Texas.

Yochum now has 33 career goals, two shy of tying the OSU program record. The senior leads OSU with six goals and 15 points this season, and she ranks second on the team with three assists.

This marks the second Big 12 weekly award of the season for Yochum, who was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week on Aug. 31.