ORU's Brigida Named Summit Offensive Player of Week

Oral Roberts men's soccer forward Dante Brigida was named offensive player of the week, Summit League officials announced Monday.

Brigida scored in both of the Golden Eagles' matches last week as they opened the season with a 1-1 record on their home field.

The ORU grad student who previously played at Edmond Santa Fe High School had the lone tally in a 3-1 loss to No. 17 Loyola Marymount and opened the scoring in an eventual 2-1 victory over UTRGV.