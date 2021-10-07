ORU's Bell Summit Golfer of the Month

Oral Roberts' Sarah Bell was named the TicketSmarter #SummitGF Golfer of the Month for September, league officials announced Thursday. She posted the top stroke average across three tournaments during the month to claim the honors.

Bell, a junior from Jackson, Missouri, turned in a trio of top-five finishes in September, tying for fourth at the Payne Stewart Memorial and tying for fifth at the Coeur d'Alene Collegiate before finishing runner-up at the Johnie Imes Invitational to wrap up the month.

At Johnie Imes, Bell broke a couple of school records while placing second. Her closing round 65 (-7) established a new ORU single-round record and her 205 (-11) total was the best 54-hole scoring mark in program history.

For the month, she turned in five rounds of par or better (out of nine total) and broke 70 twice while recording a league-best 70.8 stroke average.