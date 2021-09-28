ORU's Abmas named preseason All-America

After leading the nation in scoring last season, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas has been named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-America second team by College Hoops Today as he returns for his third season with the Golden Eagles.

Abmas ended the 2020-21 campaign as a third-team All-America selection by CBS Sports and Associated Press All-America honorable mention, as well as receiving the Lou Henson Award as outstanding mid-major men's player. The Summit League Player of the Year averaged 24.5 points per game and scored the seventh-most points in a single season in ORU history, totaling 686, including 100 made 3-pointers.

The Rockwall, Texas, native posted seven games with at least 30 points and was the only NCAA player to tally multiple games of more than 40 points. Abmas also became the first player since Davidson's Steph Curry in 2008 to score 25 or more points in his first three NCAA Tournament games as he led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Sweet 16.

In the classroom, Abmas was the first ORU men's basketball player to earn CoSIDA Academic All-America honors when he was selected to the first team in May.