ORU women's soccer coach Roger Bush resigns

Oral Roberts University women’s soccer coach Roger Bush has resigned from his position, the university announced Thursday.

“We want to thank coach Bush for his leadership, loyalty and dedication to the women’s soccer program,” said ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson, who accepted Bush’s resignation. “We wish coach Bush the very best in the future.”

The Golden Eagles finished 6-10-2 under Bush’s leadership in 2021, ending the season with a 2-1 win Oct. 31 against Summit League rival Missouri-Kansas City.

ORU said it has enacted a “national search” for its next coach.

Bush was named head coach at ORU before the 2013 season after a four-year stint as an assistant. He tallied a career record of 64-74-14 in eight seasons. His brother, Ryan Bush, is the head coach of ORU’s men’s soccer team.

