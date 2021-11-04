 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ORU women's soccer coach Roger Bush resigns
0 Comments

ORU women's soccer coach Roger Bush resigns

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral Roberts University women’s soccer coach Roger Bush has resigned from his position, the university announced Thursday.

“We want to thank coach Bush for his leadership, loyalty and dedication to the women’s soccer program,” said ORU Athletic Director Tim Johnson, who accepted Bush’s resignation. “We wish coach Bush the very best in the future.”

The Golden Eagles finished 6-10-2 under Bush’s leadership in 2021, ending the season with a 2-1 win Oct. 31 against Summit League rival Missouri-Kansas City.

ORU said it has enacted a “national search” for its next coach.

Bush was named head coach at ORU before the 2013 season after a four-year stint as an assistant. He tallied a career record of 64-74-14 in eight seasons. His brother, Ryan Bush, is the head coach of ORU’s men’s soccer team.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female referee team rules pitch in Jordan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News