ORU Volleyball's Vigil Offensive Player of the Week

Oral Roberts' Aixa Vigil was named this week's TickerSmarter Summit League Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week, league officials said Tuesday.
Vigil led ORU to two home wins, extending its winning streak to four and remaining unbeaten at home this season. The senior hit above .400 in each match and posted two double-doubles, averaging 4.14 kills and 3.00 digs per set.
Vigil hammered down 15 kills with a .462 hitting percentage in the 3-1 win over North Dakota State and followed up with a 14-kill, .400 clip effort in the three-set sweep of North Dakota.
