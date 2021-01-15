ORU basketball: Abmas scores 34 for Golden Eagles in win at Denver

Max Abmas scored 34 points, reaching 30-plus for the third time this season, as Oral Roberts won 88-84 at Denver Friday.

Abmas added five rebounds and five assists, and played all but 31 seconds.

RJ Glasper had 14 points for Oral Roberts (7-6, 4-1 Summit League). DeShang Weaver added 12 points, and Kevin Obanor had 11 points and eight rebounds.

ORU trailed 45-44 at halftime, but the lead changed hands five times over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Golden Eagles pushed their lead late in the game and were up 81-70 after a jumper by Weaver with 1:31 to play. Denver had one last rally, though, and got within three at 84-81 with 30 seconds remaining.

Glasper shut that Denver run down, going 4-for-4 at the foul line to put the game away.

Jase Townsend had 27 points for the Pioneers (1-9, 0-3), who have lost nine straight. Sam Hines Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.

DENVER 89, ORU WOMEN 71: ORU lost its first Summit League game, despite leading 18-9 after one quarter.