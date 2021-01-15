ORU basketball: Abmas scores 34 for Golden Eagles in win at Denver

Max Abmas scored 34 points, reaching 30-plus for the third time this season, as Oral Roberts won 88-84 at Denver Friday.
Abmas added five rebounds and five assists, and played all but 31 seconds.
RJ Glasper had 14 points for Oral Roberts (7-6, 4-1 Summit League). DeShang Weaver added 12 points, and Kevin Obanor had 11 points and eight rebounds.
ORU trailed 45-44 at halftime, but the lead changed hands five times over the first 10 minutes of the second half. The Golden Eagles pushed their lead late in the game and were up 81-70 after a jumper by Weaver with 1:31 to play. Denver had one last rally, though, and got within three at 84-81 with 30 seconds remaining.
Glasper shut that Denver run down, going 4-for-4 at the foul line to put the game away.
Jase Townsend had 27 points for the Pioneers (1-9, 0-3), who have lost nine straight. Sam Hines Jr. added 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The teams play again at 1 p.m. Saturday.
DENVER 89, ORU WOMEN 71: ORU lost its first Summit League game, despite leading 18-9 after one quarter.
The Pioneers built a 35-31 lead by halftime, but the Golden Eagles (4-7, 2-1) scored the first 11 points of the second half to lead 42-35. Denver (3-8, 1-2) then scored the next 13 points to take a 6-point lead and didn't trail again.
Keni Jo Lippe led ORU with 16 points, and Tierney Coleman had 15 points. Meghan Boyd led Denver with 20 points.
The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.