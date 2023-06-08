Trey Lippe Morrison, a son of former heavyweight boxing champion Tommy Morrison and a popular professional fighter since 2014, sustained serious injuries in a Wednesday automobile crash in Adair, a family member told the Tulsa World.

The 33-year-old Lippe Morrison is said to have been transported by ambulance from Adair, about 50 miles northeast of Tulsa in Mayes County, to a Tulsa hospital.

“Trey is going to be OK. He had a rollover accident and was ejected through the sunroof of his truck,” said Mark Lippe, Trey’s stepfather.

Mark Lippe is a former University of Tulsa football player and former Adair championship football coach who now is the Adair Public Schools superintendent.

The single-vehicle accident occurred late Wednesday, Mark Lippe said, as Lippe Morrison was returning to his Adair home from a part-time job.

Wednesday was the 30th anniversary of Tommy Morrison’s victory over George Foreman for the World Boxing Organization heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

“(Trey) has mobility in all of his extremities, but he is in some pain right now,” Mark Lippe said. “He has a bit of a head injury and we’re kind of concerned about a back injury, but he’s going to be fine. He’s going to survive.

“He’s going to have a tough road going forward. As God says, it all works for good.”

A surgery is scheduled for Monday, Mark Lippe said. Trey Lippe Morrison’s sister is former Oral Roberts basketball star Keni Jo Lippe, whose wedding is scheduled for Saturday.

Mark Lippe said Trey “always wears his seat belt” and indicated that there was a mark on Trey’s shoulder that would suggest he had been scraped by a belt when the accident occurred.

Lippe Morrison’s boxing record is 18-1 with 17 knockouts. Since moving to the brink of becoming a world-ranked and highly marketable heavyweight, the former Vinita and University of Central Arkansas football athlete was dealt a variety of injury setbacks.

Most of the 15 Lippe Morrison bouts that occurred in Oklahoma were seen by sellout crowds. He hasn’t fought since December 2021, when he lost to former OU linebacker Mike Balogun in New York. Balogun has a 20-1 record as a heavyweight boxer.

Before the Balogun fight, Lippe Morrison recorded 2021 victories at the Osage Casino in Tulsa and the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Both fights were televised on ESPN.

Lippe Morrison’s mother and Mark Lippe’s wife is Cristi Lippe, a former All-State basketball player at Jay High School.

Among those with Lippe Morrison on Thursday were well-known figures from within Tommy Morrison’s inner circle: Dawn Hosterman, who was married to Tommy; Kenzie Morrison, also one of Tommy’s sons and a successful heavyweight boxer; and Tony Holden, a longtime Morrison family associate.

Holden was Tommy Morrison’s promoter during the ’90s and has known Trey and Kenzie since they were toddlers. When the brothers became professional boxers in 2014, they were managed and promoted by Holden.

“It’s very hard to see Trey like this,” Holden said on Thursday. “He is a strong-willed fighter. I’m sure he’s going to get through it.

“He’ll have a long recovery road. He’s going to survive. A lot of people are praying for him. He’s such a good kid.”

