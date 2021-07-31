Tulsa experts weigh in on Simone Biles' Olympic withdrawal

“One of the things that (the Nassar) case highlighted was that the athletes themselves didn’t have a lot of power,” Brewin said. “They didn’t necessarily feel empowered to go to anybody. They weren’t able to stand up for themselves.”

Brewin went on to explain how Biles — as the face of U.S. gymnastics and a two-time Olympian who is widely regarded as the greatest of all time — has the platform to stand up for herself and others.

“Nobody in U.S. gymnastics wants to be accused now of forcing athletes to do things they shouldn’t be doing,” Brewin said. “And you can see other moments in Olympic history in which athletes were pushed to perform in instances where they shouldn’t have been, didn’t want to be pushed or didn’t necessarily feel that they were able to speak up for themselves.”

In the 1996 Olympics, U.S. gymnast Kerri Strug severely injured her ankle after under-rotating the landing of her first vault attempt. Strug told her coach, Bela Karolyi, that she couldn’t feel her leg and asked if she had to attempt the second vault. Karolyi told her to “shake it out” because “we got to go one more time,” Karolyi recounted in a post-Olympic interview.