Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer named to Olympic team for Mexico
Former OU golfer Abraham Ancer named to Olympic team for Mexico

  • Updated
PGA Championship Golf

Abraham Ancer, of Mexico, hits on the fifth tee during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

 Matt York

Former Oklahoma Sooners golfer Abraham Ancer was selected to Team Mexico for the Tokyo Olympics.

Ancer played for OU from 2010-13 and was a 2011 All-American.

He will be the first OU golfer to compete in the Olympic Games. However, it should be noted that golf had a 112-year absence from the Olympics, returning in 2016.

"I'm looking forward [to the Olympics] a lot. I know it's still ways away from that, but it's something that I always wanted to do," Ancer told Golf.com earlier this year. "Any chance I can get to play for my country or as a team, I just enjoy it so much. I think it's going to be another great experience.

"I would consider the Olympics like maybe fifth major. One of those for sure. It's different because I didn't grow up really thinking about the Olympics for golf. Never been part of it. But now that it is, definitely a big deal. Huge deal."

The Olympic golf event will tee off July 29 at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan, in a four-round competition.

June 2 video: OU golf's Ryan Hybl on team's national runner-up performance

June 2, 2021 video. Sooners head coach reacts to team's runner-up finish. COURTESY/Sooner Sports TV
