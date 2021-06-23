Former OSU goalie AD Franch named to USA Olympic team

Former Oklahoma State goalie AD Franch has been named to Team USA for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A three-time All-American at OSU during a career that spanned from 2009-12, Franch will be one of the team's seven first-time Olympians.

She was also part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she posted a pair of shutouts.

Franch is currently playing in her fifth season with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

Team USA will open Group G play at the Olympics on July 21 against Sweden before taking on New Zealand (July 24) and Australia (July 27).

