Former OSU goalie AD Franch named to USA Olympic team
Former OSU goalie AD Franch named to USA Olympic team

  • Updated
Former Oklahoma State goalie AD Franch has been named to Team USA for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

A three-time All-American at OSU during a career that spanned from 2009-12, Franch will be one of the team's seven first-time Olympians.

She was also part of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where she posted a pair of shutouts.

Franch is currently playing in her fifth season with the NWSL’s Portland Thorns.

Team USA will open Group G play at the Olympics on July 21 against Sweden before taking on New Zealand (July 24) and Australia (July 27).

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics --- delayed a year due to COVID-19 --- begin next month. The 4x200m relay events are scheduled for July 27 and 28.
