Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan named to U.S. Olympic team

USA Swimming on Sunday named former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan to the U.S. Olympic team.

Callan, who placed sixth in the finals of the 200 meter men's freestyle competition at the U.S. Olympic trials last week, will be a member of the 4x200m relay team.

Callan's time in the finals was 1:46.49. The winning time was 1:45.29 by Kieran Smith.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics --- delayed a year due to COVID-19 --- begin next month. The 4x200m relay events are scheduled for July 27 and 28.

Callan, a three-time Tulsa World All-World swimmer of the year, now swims at the University of Michigan.