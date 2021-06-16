Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan competes at U.S. Olympic Trials

Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan placed sixth in the finals of the 200 meter men's freestyle competition at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday.

The top four competitors in the event qualify for the U.S. team as part of the 4x200 relay team. However, there is also the possibility that up to two more swimmers from the event will make the team, as the U.S. can take up to 26 male swimmers to the Olympics.