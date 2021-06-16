 Skip to main content
Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan competes at U.S. Olympic Trials
Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan competes at U.S. Olympic Trials

  • Updated
Former Bishop Kelley swimmer Patrick Callan placed sixth in the finals of the 200 meter men's freestyle competition at the U.S. Olympic trials on Tuesday.

Callan's time in the finals was 1:46.49. The winning time was 1:45.29 by Kieran Smith.

The top four competitors in the event qualify for the U.S. team as part of the 4x200 relay team. However, there is also the possibility that up to two more swimmers from the event will make the team, as the U.S. can take up to 26 male swimmers to the Olympics.

Callan, a three-time Tulsa World All-World swimmer of the year, now swims at the University of Michigan.

