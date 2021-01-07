Oklahoma Union girls stun Oologah 59-51 behind Chesnie Hewitt's 22 points

OOLOGAH — David Lampton brought his Oklahoma Union girls basketball team to the Oologah Tournament to test them against stronger competition than they normally see at the Class 2A level.

The 2A No. 11 Cougars, an area finalist last year, passed their first test with flying colors Thursday. Senior Chesnie Hewitt scored 22 points and freshman Kayton O’Brien added 18 as the Cougars rallied past host Oologah 59-51 in a first-round contest.

“We knew we had to play hard and work together as a team,” said Hewitt, who also had seven rebounds and three steals.

The teamwork part was a struggle in the first quarter and the Cougars trailed by eight points. But they put it together over a blistering second eight minutes, outscoring the Mustangs 24-7 to take a 31-22 lead to intermission.

“We’re close as a team, but with three new starters, we’re trying to find a rhythm,” Hewitt said. “We get better every time we play.”

The Cougars led 43-36 after three quarters and pushed the margin to 49-36 on back-to-back treys by Hadleigh O’Brien and Kate O’Brien to start the fourth quarter.

Just as quickly, Oologah came surging back as junior Lizzy Thomas scored six points in a 10-0 run that made it a three-point game.