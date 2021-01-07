Oklahoma Union girls stun Oologah 59-51 behind Chesnie Hewitt's 22 points

OOLOGAH — David Lampton brought his Oklahoma Union girls basketball team to the Oologah Tournament to test them against stronger competition than they normally see at the Class 2A level.
The 2A No. 11 Cougars, an area finalist last year, passed their first test with flying colors Thursday. Senior Chesnie Hewitt scored 22 points and freshman Kayton O’Brien added 18 as the Cougars rallied past host Oologah 59-51 in a first-round contest.
“We knew we had to play hard and work together as a team,” said Hewitt, who also had seven rebounds and three steals.
The teamwork part was a struggle in the first quarter and the Cougars trailed by eight points. But they put it together over a blistering second eight minutes, outscoring the Mustangs 24-7 to take a 31-22 lead to intermission.
“We’re close as a team, but with three new starters, we’re trying to find a rhythm,” Hewitt said. “We get better every time we play.”
The Cougars led 43-36 after three quarters and pushed the margin to 49-36 on back-to-back treys by Hadleigh O’Brien and Kate O’Brien to start the fourth quarter.
Just as quickly, Oologah came surging back as junior Lizzy Thomas scored six points in a 10-0 run that made it a three-point game.
The Mustangs' Alexis Martin missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 3:50 left and Hewitt made a pair of foul shots to slow Oologah’s momentum. Kyla Taylor followed with a 3-pointer and Cougars' lead was 54-46 and they salted it away at the foul line.
Martin, Oologah's standout sophomore, finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Thomas had 15 off the bench and freshman Madalan Parks added 10.
Oklahoma Union (6-2) advanced to play 4A No. 14 Cleveland (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. Cleveland earned its berth with a 48-34 win over Cascia Hall.
Pryor, 5A’s No. 11 team, powered past Rejoice Christian 52-29 and will face Vinita in the other semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday. Vinita outlasted Dewey 52-34.
Cleveland 48, Cascia Hall 34
Bailey Layman scored 15 and Madalyn McNac added 11 to pace the 4A No. 14 Tigers (7-1), who outscored the Commandos 29-7 over the middle two quarters. Landrey Hill led Casica with 9 points.
Vinita 52, Dewey 34
Vinita recovered from an early 6-1 deficit to lead for the final 3½ quarters. Kennady Roach scored 16 points, Morgan Chaney added 14 and Emma Speer hit four 3-pointers for 12. The Hornets (6-3), withstood 21 points by Dewey's Cheyan McDaniel for their fifth win in six games.
Pryor 52, Rejoice Christian 29
Kayley Alt, one of eight sophomores on the Tigers' roster, hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and senior Rhett Looney added 19.
CLEVELAND 48, CASCIA HALL 34 (GIRLS)
Cascia Hall;14;6;1;13;—;34
Cleveland;15;13;16;4;—;48
Cascia (1-4): Landrey Hill 9, Zoe Gardner 7, Kaylin Gilliam 6, Allie Gammill 4, Ella Auslink 2, Anna Gammill 2, Megan Lobatro 2, M. Stewart 2.
Cleveland (7-1): Bailey Layman 15, Madalyn McNac 11, Hattie Frizer 8, Kenly Kauk 6, Maddie Swain 4, Tristan Fields 3, Riley Barnes 1.
VINITA 52, DEWEY 34 (GIRLS)
Vinita;16;12;12;12;—;52
Dewey;12;8;7;7;—;34
Vinita (6-3): Kennady Roach 16, Morgan Chaney 14, Emma Speer 12, Piper Christie 3, Tierany Trail 3, Lea Hency 2, Ally Clellan 2.
Dewey (2-3): Cheyan McDaniel 21, Gabby Higbee 4, Taylynn Ruble 4, Braley Frye 2, Summer McDaniel 2, Savana Moll 1.
PRYOR 52, REJOICE 29 (GIRLS)
Rejoice Christian;6;8;5;10;—;29
Pryor:21;12;7;12;—;52
Rejoice (2-4): Lauren Force 8, Tara Shaw 8, Lexi Henson 6, Sarah England 3, Lilly Cavanaugh 2, Elizabeth Price 2.
Pryor (4-2): Kayley Alt 14, Rhett Looney 10, Madison Burroughs 6, Anna Crisp 6, Kylee Leach 4, Brooke Miller 4, Camree Hawkes 3, Hannah Rhymer 3, Paige Elam 2.
OK UNION 59, OOLOGAH 51 (GIRLS)
Okla. Union;7;24;12;16;—;59
Oologah;15;7;14;15;—;51
OKU (6-2): Chesnie Hewitt 22, Kayton O’Brien 18, Kyla Taylor 6, Hadleigh O’Brien 5, Hannah Harris 3, Rylee Lenox 3, Sara McKinney 2.
Oologah (2-2): Alexis Martin 16, Lizzy Thomas 15, Madalan Parks 10, Taylor McKee 3, Bailie Runner 3, Dallie Hill 2, Jadyn Standeford 2.