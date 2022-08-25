Oklahoma heavyweights Jeremiah Milton, Nick Jones matched in ESPN show

Nine years ago, Jeremiah Milton and Nick Jones did some sparring in a north Tulsa gym.

Today, Milton still has a souvenir from that experience — a scar on his left eyebrow. He says a clash of heads resulted in a nasty gash.

On Saturday, at the Hard Rock Casino, the 28-year-old, unbeaten Milton of Tulsa and the 35-year-old Jones of Okmulgee will be reunited in a heavyweight bout scheduled for six rounds.

“This isn’t some campaign to show who the best local heavyweight is, but I’m going to show you,” Milton said during a Thursday news conference at the Hard Rock. “I’m respectful of him for taking the fight, but this is going to hurt him a lot more than it hurts me.”

Jones did not attend the media event. Milton-Jones is one of 11 fights in a Top Rank professional boxing show that begins at 5:30 p.m. Each of the first eight bouts is streamed live on ESPN Plus. The Milton-Jones fight is expected to begin at 7:10 p.m.

ESPN’s live television coverage begins at 9:30 p.m. and includes two heavyweight contests (Richard Torrez Jr.-Marco Antonio Canedo and unbeaten American Jared Anderson vs. dangerous Serbian Miljan Rovcanin).

The 10-round main event matches junior welterweights — Richard Commey and Jose Pedraza — who are former world champions.

Connected to the boxing event are the Wayman L. Tisdale Foundation’s “Jazzy Strokes’ fundraising festivities, the proceeds of which are directed to individuals who need assistance with securing and maintaining prosthetic limbs.

“Jazzy Strokes” supporters will attend a Saturday reception and the fights at the Hard Rock, a 5 p.m. Sunday mixer at the Hard Rock’s Riffs Bar and play in an 8 a.m. Monday tournament on the Hard Rock’s Cherokee Hills golf course. Celebrity participants include former NBA dunk champion Spud Webb, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame inductee R.W. McQuarters and former OU football stars Joe Washington and Tommie Harris.

In a pro career that began two years ago this week, Milton is 5-0. He currently resides in Las Vegas, trains at a Top Rank facility and is promoted by Tony and Bryce Holden.

The 6-foot-3 Jones is an interesting opponent — a two-time Kansas-Oklahoma Golden Gloves amateur champion who as a professional has a 9-4 record.

“He comes to fight, yes, but I just think I’ll have too much for him,” said the 6-4 Milton, who expects to tip the scales at 240 pounds when the fighters are weighed on Friday. “It’s going to be a show. This (scar) is my stripe. I always remember how I got it.”

Oklahoma heavyweight Trey Lippe Morrison originally was scheduled to have been involved in Saturday’s show, but the son of Tommy Morrison was scratched because of a hand injury.

Lippe Morrison has not fought since December, when he was a dealt a stunning, first-round knockout loss by Mike Balogun (a former OU linebacker who is 13-0 as a professional fighter).

Top Rank/ESPN boxing

Hard Rock Casino, Catoosa

When: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. The entire show is streamed live on ESPN+, while ESPN’s coverage of the final three fights begins at 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: tickets/hardrockcasinotulsa.com.

Promoters: Bob Arum and Tony Holden.

Televised on ESPN and

streamed on ESPN Plus

Junior welterweights: Richard Commey (30-4, Bronx, New York) vs. Jose Pedraza (29-4, Puerto Rico), 10 rounds.

Heavyweights: Miljan Rovcanin (24-2, Belgrade, Serbia) vs. Jared Anderson (11-0, Toledo, Ohio), 10 rounds.

Heavyweights: Marco Antonio Canedo (4-2, Mexico City) vs. Richard Torrez (2-0, Tulare, California), 6 rounds.

Streamed on ESPN Plus

Junior welterweights: Delante Johnson (4-0, Cleveland, Ohio) vs. Harry Gigliotti (Haverhill, Massachusetts), 6 rounds.

Heavyweights: Efe Ajagba (15-1, Stafford, Texas) vs. Jozsef Darmos (14-4-3, Hungary), 8 rounds.

Featherweights: Haven Brady Jr. (7-0, Albany, Georgia) vs. Manuel Guzman (8-6-1, Nicaragua), 6 rounds.

Heavyweights: Jeremiah Milton (5-0, Tulsa) vs. Nick Jones (9-4, Okmulgee), 6 rounds.

Junior welterweights: Kelvin Davis (5-0, Norfolk, Virginia) vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves (5-4, Argentina), 6 rounds.

Lightweights: Frevian Gonzalez Robles (5-1, Puerto Rico) vs. Gerardo Esquival (3-2-1, Medford, Oregon), 6 rounds.

Lightweights: Abdullah Mason (3-0, Cleveland, Ohio) vs. Angel Rebollar (5-0, South Gate, California), 4 rounds.

Light heavyweights: Dante Benjamin (3-0, Cleveland, Ohio) vs. Leandro Silva (3-6, Woburn, Massachusetts), 4 rounds.