Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon postpones 2021 race due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns

Runs start the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon in Oklahoma City, Sunday, April 28, 2019. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
By Jenni Carlson, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - Next year's Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon has been postponed.
While the original date is still more than five months away, race officials announced Tuesday they were pushing the event back to Oct. 2 and 3. Their decision was made in hopes that a delay will reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and increase the likelihood of having the event in person.
The 2020 Memorial Marathon was postponed, then moved to a virtual race due to COVID-19.
"While the virtual Memorial Marathon exceeded our expectations this year, we realize how meaningful it is to all be together in person for the Run to Remember," race director Kari Watkins said in a statement. "This is not just another marathon; this is one of Oklahoma City's signature events that brings our whole community together.
Throwback Tulsa: 40+ years of the Tulsa Run, which began in 1978
Tulsa Run
The first Tulsa Run in 1978.
Tulsa World File
Tulsa Run
The first Tulsa Run in 1978.
Tulsa World File
Tulsa Run
Deborah Torneden from Kansas wins the women's race in 2015.
Tulsa World File
Tulsa Run
Runners on Peoria Avenue during the Tulsa Run in 2014.
BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Participants in the 1996 Tulsa Run start from the intersection of Third and Boulder Avenues.
Tulsa World File
Tulsa Run
Johnny Crain, who eventually won the 15K race, starts to distance himself from Brett Gotcher (background) during the race in 2014.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Runners in 2014.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Grady Sloan and Michelle Richard kiss at the finish line of the 15K race after Sloan proposed to Michelle when they crossed the finish line in 2014.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Matthew Callegari (left) of Tulsa and Michael Callegari of Oklahoma City in 2015.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run participants run down Boulder Avenue in 1999.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
The start of the race. in 2005.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Don Dowling of Eureka, Mo. crosses the finish line to be the overall male winner of the wheelchair race in 2002.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Kathy Hoover wears a KISS costume
John Lew /For The Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Mayor Bill LaFortune, Karen Keith, and Keri Fothergill cross the finish line after the 5K fun run in 2002.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Runners on 15th at Cincinnati during the Tulsa Run on October 31, 2015.
JOEY JOHNSON/ for the Tulsa World
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1983.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Runners begin the Tulsa Run in 2009.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1982.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1982.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Jon Frazier proposes to Jennifer Baab in 2006 near the finish line. She accepted.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Beth Roper (left) and Brian Roper, both of Tulsa, sport Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costumes in 2015.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1986.
Tulsa World File
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1988.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Tulsa Run in 1988.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Georgie Stoops (left) from Bixby, Sunnye McLanahan from Owasso, Ali Barnes from Broken Arrow, Michele McGrew from Sallisaw, and TV news personality Chera Kimiko head toward the finish line in 2013.
Tulsa World file
Tulsa Run
Zane Dennis of Tulsa lets out a victory yell on the pavement after crossing the finish line in 2015.
Tulsa World file
