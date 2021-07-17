OKC Energy FC stuns FC Tulsa with late goal for 2-1 win

History is on hold for now.

For the first time since the Black Gold Derby rivalry began in 2015, FC Tulsa could’ve taken the coveted Wrench trophy for the second-straight season with a win over OKC Energy FC on Saturday night. Instead, Tulsa will have to wait 19 more matches to try to claim its prize after falling to OKC 2-1 at ONEOK Field in a tense battle that ended in a small on-field skirmish.

With the loss, Tulsa (6-5-1, 19 points) dropped three points to its chief rival and remains in third place in the USL Central Division standings after blowing a chance to tie Birmingham in second place. OKC (4-5-5, 17 points) climbed two spots from sixth place to fourth place and sits directly behind Tulsa.

“We know how much (tonight’s game) meant to our fans,” midfielder Eric Bird said. “Look around the locker room. It’s disappointed right now. We know we had them where we wanted them here at home in front of a big crowd. … We know we should have done better with the result, so I want the fans to know that we feel it here as players... we’ll come back and make sure that we do better.”