Oilers' weekend series at Utah postponed

The Tulsa Oilers' road contests against the Utah Grizzlies scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed per league safety protocols, according to a Thursday Oilers news release.

The ECHL is working with the Grizzlies and Oilers on rescheduling the games, according to the release.

Tulsa's next games are now set for Dec. 26-27 against the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas. The Oilers' next home game is Jan. 8 at the BOK Center against Utah.

