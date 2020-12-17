Oilers' weekend series at Utah postponed

The Tulsa Oilers' road contests against the Utah Grizzlies scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed per league safety protocols, according to a Thursday Oilers news release.
The ECHL is working with the Grizzlies and Oilers on rescheduling the games, according to the release.
Tulsa's next games are now set for Dec. 26-27 against the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas. The Oilers' next home game is Jan. 8 at the BOK Center against Utah.
— From staff reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!