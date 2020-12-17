 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oilers' weekend series at Utah postponed

Oilers' weekend series at Utah postponed

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Wichita vs Tulsa

Tulsa's Danny Moynihan passes the puck during a Dec. 11 game against Wichita at the BOK Center.

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World

The Tulsa Oilers' road contests against the Utah Grizzlies scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been postponed per league safety protocols, according to a Thursday Oilers news release.

The ECHL is working with the Grizzlies and Oilers on rescheduling the games, according to the release.

Tulsa's next games are now set for Dec. 26-27 against the Allen Americans in Allen, Texas. The Oilers' next home game is Jan. 8 at the BOK Center against Utah.

— From staff reports

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News