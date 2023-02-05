If the Tulsa Oilers ever needed a confidence builder they got it this weekend at the BOK Center.

After rallying with three late goals in a 4-3 loss on Friday to the top team in the ECHL, the Oilers came back to defeat the Idaho Steelheads in a 4-3 shootout on Saturday before a crowd of 7,551, then followed that up with a 6-3 victory on Sunday.

Saturday’s victory ended a Steelheads seven game win streak and Sunday’s win gave Idaho (33-8-0-2) their first back-to-back losses of the season. It was the first loss for Steelheads goalie Remi Poirier in 12 games.

“Even in the 4-3 loss I was pleased with our comeback and the way we competed,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of Friday nights loss. “Last night (Saturday) just a back and forth good hockey game, and again tonight we managed the puck much better.

“I like the way our team played this weekend and I like the way we are setup right now.”

The two out of three wins could be a sign the last-place Oilers (15-19-7-1) have a chance to fight their way into playoff contention.

“Whether it is a statement weekend or not, it is certainly something you have circled on your calendar when you have the best team in the league coming in to play.” Murray said. “It is a great measuring stick. We proved we can beat them and did two nights in a row.”

The Oilers now have a target on their back as they travel to Boise to play Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

“It is going to be a tough task going into Idaho, but with the momentum we have right now we are feeling good about ourselves and I think we have a good chance,” said Murray.

Murray has been making player trades and changes to his three lines, and it is beginning to pay off.

“It takes a lot of trial and error, but we found some good combinations and the guys are really clicking. I like our roster right now,” Murray said.

Leading 4-3 entering the third period, The Oilers took a 5-3 lead when Tyler Poulsen fired a shot down the slot at 3:21. Jackson Leef added an empty net goal at 16:33 for the final margin of victory.

Murray was pleased with the way goalie Colton Ellis responded, especially after letting in a freak goal to start the game Sunday.

“Ellis played well last night and tonight bouncing back from that quick goal,” Murray said. “That was a bad bounce, but he did not let it get to him.”

Fans were barely in their seats when Justin Ducharme scored just 21 seconds into the first period to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Four minutes later the Steelheads almost went up 2-0 with a shot on an open Oilers net, but the puck pinged off the goal post.

At 7:18 Logan Nijhoff, who came to the Oilers from San Diego, scored out of a crowd in front of the Steelheads net to even the score at 1-1.

Ducharme, a former Texas Stars player, answered for Idaho with his second goal of the period at 14:06 putting the Steelheads up 2-1.

The Oilers outscored the Steelheads 3-1 in the second period to take a 4-3 lead going into the final period.

Eddie Matsushima connected with the net at 2:49 to tie the game at 2-2. Idaho defensemen Owen Hendrick put the Steelheads up 34-2 at 3:38. However the Oilers answered with goals by Blake McLaughlin and a short-handed goal, from Matsushima, his second goal of the night to end the period.

OILERS 6, STEELHEADS 3

Idaho;2;1;0;--;3

Tulsa;1;3;2;--;6

First Period: 1, Idaho, Ducharme 6 (Walker, Canada) :21. 2, Tulsa, Nijhoff 5 (Golod, Sheriff) 7:18. 3, Idaho, Ducharme 7 (Murphy, Dmowski) 14:06. Penalties: Idaho, Johnson (delay of game) 11:03. Idaho, Miller (roughing) 15:24. Tulsa, Golod (tripping) 15:24. Idaho, Kehler (interference) 17:59.

Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Matsushima 20 (Błaszczak, Leef) 2:49. 5, Idaho, Headrick 12 (Walker, Stranges) 3:38. 6, Tulsa, McLaughlin 5 (Sheriff, McKee) 9:18. 7, Tulsa, Matsushima 21 (Leef, McKee) 11:29 (sh). Penalties: Tulsa, Golod (holding) 3:55. Tulsa, Supryka (slashing) 10:43. Tulsa, Matsushima (tripping) 15:36.

Third Period: 8, Tulsa, Poulsen 6 (Golod, Bertuzzi) 3:21. 9, Tulsa, Leef 7 (Blaszczak) 126:33 (en). Penalties: Tulsa, McKee (tripping) :41.

Power Plays: Idaho, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-2.

Shots: Idaho, 11-12-11—34. Tulsa, 9-15-10—34.

Saves: Idaho, Poirier, 8-12-8—28. Tulsa, Ellis, 9-11-11—31.

Referee: Rocco Stachowiak A: 5,414.