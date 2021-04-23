Oilers stunned on Rapid City goal in final seconds

David Quenneville will probably never forget his first game with the Rapid City Rush.

With one second left in the game, Quenneville slapped a shot past Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey to hand the Rush a 6-5 victory Friday night before a stunned BOK Center crowd of 3,115.

Fans were expecting to see overtime when Quenneville intercepted the puck just to the side of the goal.

It was his first goal for the Rush, but he followed in the footsteps of his brother, Peter, who has recorded five goals and 11 assists against Tulsa this season.

Tulsa entered the third period leading 5-3 and outshot the Rush 12-7, but could not stop the Rapid City offense.

Tyler Coulter scored the third power-play goal of the night for the Rush at 8:29, then Stephen Baylis knotted the game at 5-5 with a goal at 17:01. Quenneville’s shot came as time expired. Officials reviewed the play, then reset the clock to 1.1 seconds, forcing the teams to face-off.

The momentum took a sudden turn for Rapid City to start the final period after Oilers goalie Devin Williams did not return to net, leaving the duties to rookie Hawkey. Information on Williams, who remained on the bench, was unavailable.