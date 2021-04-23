Oilers stunned on Rapid City goal in final seconds

David Quenneville will probably never forget his first game with the Rapid City Rush.
With one second left in the game, Quenneville slapped a shot past Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey to hand the Rush a 6-5 victory Friday night before a stunned BOK Center crowd of 3,115.
Fans were expecting to see overtime when Quenneville intercepted the puck just to the side of the goal.
It was his first goal for the Rush, but he followed in the footsteps of his brother, Peter, who has recorded five goals and 11 assists against Tulsa this season.
Tulsa entered the third period leading 5-3 and outshot the Rush 12-7, but could not stop the Rapid City offense.
Tyler Coulter scored the third power-play goal of the night for the Rush at 8:29, then Stephen Baylis knotted the game at 5-5 with a goal at 17:01. Quenneville’s shot came as time expired. Officials reviewed the play, then reset the clock to 1.1 seconds, forcing the teams to face-off.
The momentum took a sudden turn for Rapid City to start the final period after Oilers goalie Devin Williams did not return to net, leaving the duties to rookie Hawkey. Information on Williams, who remained on the bench, was unavailable.
Tulsa entered the second period with a 2-1 lead and added two more scores for a 4-1 margin, its largest of the game.
J.C. Brassard connected for his first for the season at 2:39 and McNulty picked up his second goal at 3:16.
The Rush made a goalie change at that point. David Tendeck came in for Brad Barone after the two-goal Tulsa outburst. Cedric Montminy picked up a second Rapid City power-play goal at 9:25 followed by Avery Peterson scoring at 14:12, leaving the Oilers with a 4-3 lead.
Tulsa came back to life with 55 seconds left in the period when Adam Pleskach was able to get a shot into the net at 14:12, moving the Oilers back to a two-goal lead.
Pleskach, who had been out due to a recent injury, returned to action Friday and made up for lost time with his 14th goal of the season 1:08 into the game for a quick 1-0 lead.
Kevin Spinozzi evened the score for the Rush at 3:52 taking advantage of a power play opportunity. But the Oilers battled back as Ian McNulty scored on a second chance shot for a 2-1 Tulsa lead.
The teams will complete their three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.
RUSH 6, OILERS 5
Rapid City 1 2 3 — 6
Tulsa 2 3 0 — 5
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Pleskach 14 (Leonard, Lane) 1:08. 2, Rapid City, Spinozzi 4 (Hedden, Edmondson) 3:52 (pp). 3, Tulsa, McNulty 6 (Brassard) 6:50. Penalties: Tulsa, Marleau (slashing) 1:54. Rapid City, Coughlin (slashing) 10:20. Rapid City, Brady (holding) 16:00.
Second Period: 4, Tulsa, Brassard 1 (Marleau) :39 (pp). 5, Tulsa, McNulty 7 (unassisted) 3:16. 6, Rapid City, Montminy 14 (Spinozzi, Baylis) 9:25 (pp). 7, Rapid City, Peterson 22 (Coulter) 14:12. 8, Tulsa Pleskach 15 (Lane, Sampair) 19:04. Penalties: Rapid City, Baylis (slashing) :37. Tulsa, Brooks (tripping) 7:36.
Third Period: 9, Rapid City, Coulter 20 (Garlent) 8:29 (pp). 10, Rapid City, Baylis 6 (Empey, Brady) 17:01. 11, Rapid City, D. Quenneville 1 (unassisted) 19:59. Penalties: Tulsa, Burmaster (slashing) 8:07. Rapid City, Ghafari (Physical abuse of officials game misconduct) 9:38.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 3-3. Tulsa, 0-3.
Shots: Rapid City, 6-12-7—25. Tulsa, 12-8-12—32.
Saves: Rapid City, Barone 10-2-0—12, Tendek 0-3-12—15. Tulsa, Williams 5-0-0—5, Hawkey 0-10-4—14.
Referee: Alex Normandin. A: 3,115.