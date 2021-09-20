Oilers sign Williams, back for fifth season

The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday the signing of goaltender Devin Williams, who returns for his fifth season.

Williams, 25, is back after posting a .918 save percentage and 2.49 goals-against average (GAA) last season, registering a 10-12-6 record with three shutouts.

The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has had significant success with the Oilers, earning a 62-44-17 regular season record while posting a 2.46 career GAA and a .915 save percentage over the past four seasons. Williams has been named ECHL Goaltender of the Week and Goaltender of the Month twice in his career.

The fifth-year pro turned in the best ECHL GAA (2.12) during the 2018-19 season — the same campaign he helped lead the team to a Mountain Division Championship and the Western Conference Finals.

The Oilers open the 2021-22 ECHL season Oct. 22 at Rapid City. The first home game is Oct. 30 vs. Kansas City at the BOK Center.