 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oilers sign versatile Phillips
0 Comments

Oilers sign versatile Phillips

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa Oilers announced Thursday the signing of versatile skater Trey Phillips.

Phillips, 28, has played both forward and defense in his pro career. The 5-foot-9, 183-pounder didn't play season, last skating in 2019-20 for the Rapid City Rush, registering 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 28 regular season games, and the Jacksonville Icemen, where he played the final eight games without any points.

Phillips made his pro debut in 2018-19, splitting the season with Jacksonville and Fort Wayne, compiling three goals and 11 points in 42 combined contests.

Prior to turning pro, Phillips attended the University of Vermont where he played four seasons as a defenseman.

The Oilers open the 2021-22 season on the road against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Milwaukee Brewers vs San Francisco Giants preview September 2nd

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News