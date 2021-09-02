Oilers sign versatile Phillips

The Tulsa Oilers announced Thursday the signing of versatile skater Trey Phillips.

Phillips, 28, has played both forward and defense in his pro career. The 5-foot-9, 183-pounder didn't play season, last skating in 2019-20 for the Rapid City Rush, registering 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 28 regular season games, and the Jacksonville Icemen, where he played the final eight games without any points.

Phillips made his pro debut in 2018-19, splitting the season with Jacksonville and Fort Wayne, compiling three goals and 11 points in 42 combined contests.

Prior to turning pro, Phillips attended the University of Vermont where he played four seasons as a defenseman.

The Oilers open the 2021-22 season on the road against the Rapid City Rush on Oct. 22.