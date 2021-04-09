 Skip to main content
Oilers shut out Rapid City, 3-0
Oilers shut out Rapid City, 3-0

The Tulsa Oilers returned to the ice at the BOK Center Friday night with a 3-0 shutout win over the Rapid City Rush.

The Oilers jumped out to an early lead as Gregg Burmaster scored just 1:46 into the game. Adam Pleskach closed the middle period with a late goal, roofing a drop pass from Danny Moynihan into the top of the net with 1:06 left in the frame to make it 2-0.

Vincent Marleau scored an empty-net goal with 2:05 left for the final margin.

Devin Williams stopped all 29 Rapid City shots to record the shutout for Tulsa.

The Oilers face the Rush again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday before closing out the weekend with a 4:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

— Staff reports

