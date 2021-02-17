Oilers postpone Wednesday home game

The Tulsa Oilers have postponed Wednesday's home game against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

In a news release, the team said that after further discussions with Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum’s office, it was decided to postpone the game to join a city-wide effort to help conserve utilities that are currently strained due to severe weather.

The team is working on rescheduling the game for a later date to complete the team’s 72-game schedule. Tickets purchased for Wednesday’s game will be honored for the rescheduled game. The Oilers are next scheduled to face Wichita at home at 7:05 p.m. Friday.