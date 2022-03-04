Oilers pick up road win at Kalamazoo

The Tulsa Oilers broke open a close game Friday night with three third-period goals to claim a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

After a scoreless first period where Tulsa outshot Kalamazoo 12-4, the host Wings took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Tyler Rockwell with 9:22 left in the second period. That lead almost made it to the end of the frame, but Tulsa pulled even when Duggie Lagrone found the net with one second remaining.

The Oilers dominated the final period, taking the lead on a goal by Carson Denomie 7:39 into the frame. Eddie Matsushima scored an empty-net goal with 58 seconds remaining and Mike McKee added another empty-netter with eight seconds remaining.

The teams play again at 6 p.m. Saturday in Kalamazoo.