Oilers' McKee misses interaction with fans, community

It has been an up-and-down season for the Tulsa Oilers on and off the ice, and defenseman Mike McKee blames COVID-19 for much of the inconsistency the team has faced.

“It has had its challenges, working through all the protocols and making sure you are doing things the correct way and dealing with shortness in the lineup due to quarantine,” said McKee, who is in his fourth season with the Oilers.

“It brings a whole other element to the season that is already stressful enough. Guys worry and there are a lot of guidelines you are not trying to break and stay compliant with everything.”

With the team confined to a bubble, activities in the community with fans is not allowed.

“What really hurts the most is not having all the fans at the game,” McKee said. “The last three years I have been here, we had some interaction with the community, going to schools, reading to kids and we do a big thing at the food bank where we box up thousands of meals. We usually have player appearances and after-the-game skates. That is what makes it all worthwhile. Not having any of that this year is tough.”

McKee enjoys the friendships he has made with Tulsa fans, especially one youngster by the name of Kaysen.