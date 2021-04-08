Oilers' McKee misses interaction with fans, community

It has been an up-and-down season for the Tulsa Oilers on and off the ice, and defenseman Mike McKee blames COVID-19 for much of the inconsistency the team has faced.
“It has had its challenges, working through all the protocols and making sure you are doing things the correct way and dealing with shortness in the lineup due to quarantine,” said McKee, who is in his fourth season with the Oilers.
“It brings a whole other element to the season that is already stressful enough. Guys worry and there are a lot of guidelines you are not trying to break and stay compliant with everything.”
With the team confined to a bubble, activities in the community with fans is not allowed.
“What really hurts the most is not having all the fans at the game,” McKee said. “The last three years I have been here, we had some interaction with the community, going to schools, reading to kids and we do a big thing at the food bank where we box up thousands of meals. We usually have player appearances and after-the-game skates. That is what makes it all worthwhile. Not having any of that this year is tough.”
McKee enjoys the friendships he has made with Tulsa fans, especially one youngster by the name of Kaysen.
“The fans have kids and there are kids I have watched grow up,” McKee said of his time in Tulsa. “I have a buddy, Kaysen, who just had a big surgery at the children’s hospital. He has been my buddy for four years now and I can’t touch him. Usually I give him a big hug or go see him. It is tough. We send each other online videos.”
Those frustrations work their way onto the ice as well. The Oilers (20-21-3-1) have struggled this season, going from winning multiple games to losing multiple games. The Oilers are tied for last place with Rapid City, a team they will play three times at the BOK Center this week, starting Friday.
“We have had signs of a power team where we play really well, then we have slumps where nothing seems to click,” McKee said. “I think it has to do with guys (being) in and out of the lineup. It is about building chemistry.
“We won 7 out of 9 and now we have lost 3 in a row. The good thing about this schedule, you play the same teams in groups. If we can take at least two from Rapid City you have a chance to get right back in it.
“(Last) Friday night we blew a 3-0 lead. Penalty trouble got to us the next two games. We have to be more disciplined. We also had our best forward, Danny (Moynihan), suspended and he missed the two games. It is just a lot.
“Four weeks of four games in five nights gets to be a lot.”
With four days of rest and practice, McKee said he feels the team is ready to turn things around this weekend.
“Today we had our best practice of the year. Coach (Rob Murray) said we are not out of it,” he said. “There are still 25 or 26 games left. It's just staying sharp and being ready.”