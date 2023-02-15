The Tulsa Oilers survived a wild third period, turning back a Wichita Thunder rally in the final minute, to defeat the ECHL Mountain division second place team 5-4 on Tuesday night at the BOK Center.

Leading 4-2 entering the third period, the Thunder outscored the Oilers 3-1 over the final 20 minutes with a chance to tie the game.

Michal Stinil fired a long distance shot at 6:02 of the third period to give the Thunder their second goal of the night pulling them within 2 (4-2). The Thunder then pulled within one with 2:31 left when Mark Liwiski fired a wrist shot down the slot.

Wichita pulled their goalie for a six-man attack, but Max Golod scored on an empty net at 19:06 to complete a hat trick and put the Oilers up 5-3. However, Jake Wahlin put a scare into Oiler fans with a goal at 19:40 to pull the Thunder within one again.

Fortunately the empty net goal by Golod was the game winner and gave him his first professional hat trick.

“It is definitely a special feeling and when the team gets the win it is like a double reward,” Golod said of his performance. “I never got one in juniors or in pros, so it is nice to get the first one.”

Golod felt he let one chance get away earlier and was glad to get another chance.

“I had a chance to shoot one earlier and kind of passed it up, so it was nice to get redemption with the second one,” he said.

After controlling the game in the first two periods Golod felt the team let up too much in the third.

“We outshot them pretty heavily in the first two periods then in the third period I think we sat back a little too much,” Golod said. “We have to get more comfortable with the lead if we are going to be a playoff team. It is important once you get the lead to keep playing the way we did.

“We really have not had a win streak this year so it would be nice to start off with a win here and keep it going. We are five points back of a playoff spot so we need to string together some wins.”

Happy with the win, Oilers coach Rob Murray was not happy with the finish.

“It was terrible,” Murray said of the teams third period play. “We just sat back and let them come. With three and a half minutes to go we have three guys behind their net and they (Wichita) were 4-on-2 the other way. We did not manage that third period very well. But at the end of the day we got the win, and that is all that matters.”

Defensemen Mike McKee put the Oilers into an early 1-0 lead at 6:29 of the first period with his second goal of the season.

At 13:09 Golod picked up a loose puck in front of the Thunder goalie and fired around him to put the Oilers up 2-0.

Golod put the Oilers up 3-0 at 17:43 with his second goal of the night on a shot that deflected into the net.

Timur Ibragimov took advantage of a shorthanded opportunity in front of Oilers goalie Colton Ellis and the shot bounced in to give the Thunderbird their first goal of the game at 1:27 of the second period.

The Oilers answered at 7:08 on a shot by Tag Bertuzzi to take a 4-1 lead.

OILERS 5, THUNDER 4

Wichita;0;1;3;--;4

Tulsa;3;1;1;--;5

First Period: 1, Tulsa, McKee 2 (Poulsen, McLaughlin) 6:29. 2, Tulsa, Golod 5 (Bertuzzi, Bean) 13:09. 3, Tulsa, Golod 6 (Sheriff, Boudrias) 17:43. Penalties: Tulsa, Kromm (tripping) 14:06. Tulsa, Hilderman (tripping) 14:34. Wichita, Bent (fighting major, game misconduct) 17:43.

Second Period: 4, Wichita, Ibragimov 10 (unassisted) 1:27 (sh). 5, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 17 (unassisted) 7:08. Penalties: Tulsa, Golod (hooking) 10:27. Tulsa, Jarvis (interference) 17:01.

Third Period: 6, Wichita, Stinil 23 (Dickman, Rhodes) 6:02. 7, Wichita, Liwiski 8 (Whaling Os-Shaw) 17:29. 8, Tulsa, Golod 7 (Bertuzzi) 19:06 (en). 9, Wichita, Wahlin 9 (Stinil, Os-Shaw) 19:40. Penalties: Wichita, Dickman (hooking) 8:15.

Power Plays: Wichita, 0-4. Tulsa, 0-1. Shots: Wichita, 9-6-10—25. Tulsa, 19-13-5—37. Saves: Wichita, Dop, 16-12-4—32. Tulsa, Ellis, 9-5-7—21. Referee: Luke Gagnon, Austin O’Rourke. A: 4,677.