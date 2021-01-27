Oilers getting back to full strength

After a grueling four-game homestand last week in which the Tulsa Oilers played shorthanded due to positive COVID-19 cases, play resumes Thursday when the Oilers host the Kansas City Mavericks.

The Oilers played without coach Rob Murray and assistant Zac Desjardins after they tested positive, along with 12 players. Five new players were signed to fill the roster, and the Oilers managed to play three close games that were lost late. On Sunday, playing their fourth game in five days, the team looked tired in a 5-0 loss to Allen.

After two days of rest for the Oilers, Murray says things are looking up heading into a three-game weekend.

“We have three guys available to us come tomorrow morning (that) we did not have last week,” said Murray, who will be back on the bench Thursday along with Desjardins. “That still puts us down nine bodies of guys that are still out.

“We had some good news yesterday. We tested again and everybody was negative. We are good to go. We have another guy coming in, so we have enough guys plus one.”

During all the player movement last week, the Oilers also lost a contracted player to San Diego of the AHL.

“Jack Badini got called up yesterday and that hurts,” Murray said.