Oilers fall to Wichita on Sunday

The Tulsa Oilers lost at the Wichita Thunder 6-3 on Sunday afternoon.

Michal Stinil scored his 18th goal of the season with a power-play snipe. Peter Bates put Wichita up 2-0 11:45 in. Max Golod hammered home a drop pass from Logan Nijhoff with 2:52 left in the frame, sending the game 2-1 into the first intermission.

Brett Van Os finished a chance for the first even-strength goal of the game for Wichita, giving the Thunder a 3-1 lead. Dante Sheriff scored 31 seconds into the second half of the game, pulling Tulsa within one. Kylor Wall tied the game 3-3 with 5:28 remaining in the second with a howitzer blast.

Dylan MacPherson restored Wichita’s lead for the final time 5:16 into the third period. Quinn Preston clapped a power-play, one-time goal past Gage Alexander with 7:11 remaining, extending the lead to 5-3 in favor of the Thunder. Jay Dickman closed the victory 6-3 with an empty-net goal with 2:44 remaining.

The Oilers host the Utah Grizzlies for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the BOK Center.