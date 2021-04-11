Oilers fall to Rapid City in overtime

“I did not mind our game. We just have to close it out,” Murray said.

“I just watched the replay on a three-on-three and that is not how you play a three-on-three. Three-on-three you get a lot of good chances. You should not score on a wrist shot from the top of the circle.”

On top of that, the ending to the period left Murray wondering what could have been when time expired with Adam Pleskach in position for a possible goal.

“He (the referee) blows the whistle because our horn goes off and supposedly that is league protocol, so that is bad on our building for blowing the horn, then the goal judge put the light on too,” Murray said. “When he blew the whistle (Adam) Pleskach was standing all alone with the puck in front of the net. That could have been our goal.

“That is just one of a couple of things that did not go right tonight.”

The Oilers did manage to get four points out of the three-game series. But so did Rapid City, leaving both teams still tied for fifth in the ECHL Western Conference standings.

“That is a good thing. But that is not getting us anywhere right now,” Murray said.

RUSH 3, OILERS 2 (OT)