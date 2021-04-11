Oilers fall to Rapid City in overtime

After a promising beginning that saw the Tulsa Oilers start strong and build a two-goal lead, Rapid City rallied to force overtime — where the Rush scored for a 3-2 victory Sunday at the BOK Center.
Peter Quenneville scored his second goal of the game with a shot down the slot just 16 seconds into the overtime period. The victory gave the Rush their second win over Tulsa in three days.
“The tying goal was a little bit of a fluke,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It was just a floater.
“When we needed a strong play we did not get it.”
The Oilers played with a sense of urgency in the first period, getting a lot of good looks at the Rapid City net. Tulsa had 21 shots on goal, but the Rush matched the intensity, resulting in a scoreless 20 minutes.
Vincent Marleau and Matt Lane broke the stalemate for Tulsa in the second period with two goals less than 30 seconds apart. Marleau scored on a power play opportunity at 9:24 then assisted Lane, who fired in his 12th of the season at 9:49 for a 2-0 Oilers lead.
At 11:10, Quenneville answered for the Rush off a face-off next to the Oilers net. His shot zipped in between Oilers goalie Devin Williams and the goal post to make it 2-1.
However, the Oilers could not find a way to close out the game and allowed the Rush tie it in the third period on a goal by Cedric Montminy.
“I did not mind our game. We just have to close it out,” Murray said.
“I just watched the replay on a three-on-three and that is not how you play a three-on-three. Three-on-three you get a lot of good chances. You should not score on a wrist shot from the top of the circle.”
On top of that, the ending to the period left Murray wondering what could have been when time expired with Adam Pleskach in position for a possible goal.
“He (the referee) blows the whistle because our horn goes off and supposedly that is league protocol, so that is bad on our building for blowing the horn, then the goal judge put the light on too,” Murray said. “When he blew the whistle (Adam) Pleskach was standing all alone with the puck in front of the net. That could have been our goal.
“That is just one of a couple of things that did not go right tonight.”
The Oilers did manage to get four points out of the three-game series. But so did Rapid City, leaving both teams still tied for fifth in the ECHL Western Conference standings.
“That is a good thing. But that is not getting us anywhere right now,” Murray said.
RUSH 3, OILERS 2 (OT)
Rapid City;0;1;1;1;—;3
Tulsa;0;2;0;0;—;2
First Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, McEneny (tripping) 6:42. Rapid City, Baylis (tripping) 10:33.
Second Period: 1, Tulsa, Marleau 6 (Burmaster, McEney) 9:24 (pp). 2, Tulsa, Lane 12 (Marleau) 9:49. 3, Rapid City, Quenneville 17 (Peterson) 11:10. Penalties: Rapid City, Ghafari (tripping) 7:58.
Third Period: 4, Rapid City, Montminy 13 (Baylis, Ghafari) 7:32. Penalties: Rapid City, Edmondson (hooking) 3:09. Tulsa, Burmaster (goaltender interference) 8:07. Rapid City,Brady (holding) 12:49.
Overtime: 5, Rapid City, Quenneville 18 (Coulter, Edmondson) :16. Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 0-2. Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Rapid City, 10-10-6-1—27. Tulsa, 21-7-9-0–37.
Saves: Rapid City, Carlson 21-5-9-0—35. Tulsa, Williams 10-6-8-0—24.
Referee: Andrew Bruggeman. A: 2,364.