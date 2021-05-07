Oilers fall to Allen in OT

Finishing games has plagued the Tulsa Oilers several times this season, and it happened again Friday night at the BOK Center.
Leading 4-1 midway through the game and 5-2 entering the third period, the Oilers allowed the Allen Americans to score four answered goals — the last coming in overtime — to claim a stunning 6-5 win before 2,998 fans.
The Oilers played a solid game from the opening face-off and led until 16:53 of the final period.
The Americans picked up their third goal of the night just one minute into the third period on a shot by Chad Butcher to pull within 5-3.
With Tulsa's Adam Pleskach in the penalty box for slashing with 3:32 left in the game, the Americans pulled goalie Francis Marotte for a 6-on-4 advantage and quickly scored to make it a 5-4 game. Scott Conway scored just over a minute later to send the game into overtime.
At 5:41 of overtime, Corey Macklin flipped in a shot that went high over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey, Macklin's second of the night, and the Americans escaped with their second win over Tulsa in three nights.
Tulsa fell below .500 (25-26-6-2), keeping the Oilers at the bottom of the ECHL Mountain Division standings with Kansas City.
The Oilers outshot Allen 34-33 and were 2-of-4 on the power play while the Americans were 3-of-3.
Greg Burmaster put Tulsa up 1-0 with his 11th goal of the season at 4:36 of the first period on a wrap-around shot. With 30 seconds left in the period Nolan Keenan scored his second goal of the year, pushing in a shot from the side of the crease to lift the Oilers to a 2-0 advantage.
The Oilers took advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to score their third goal at 2:03. Garret Cockerill faked a shot and passed to Robby Jackson, who fired in his first goal of the season.
The Americans picked up their first goal of the game at 4:28 on a power play just after Ian McNulty was jailed for slashing. Mackin flipped in the puck, leaving the Oilers with a 3-1 lead.
Charlie Sampair gave Tulsa its second power-play goal of the night, scoring off a rebound at the 12-minute mark to make it 4-1.
Allen answered with a shot by Spencer Asuchak that bounced off the pads of Tulsa goalie Hawkey and into the net at 14:01.
Pleskach closed out the period with the Oilers' fifth goal at 19:07 on a shot from the face-off circle.
AMERICANS 6, OILERS 5 (OT)
Allen;0;2;3;1;—;6
Tulsa;2;3;0;0;—;5
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Burnmaster 11 (Jackson, McNulty) 4:36. 2, Tulsa, Keenan 2 (Cockerill, McKee) 19:30. Penalties: None.
Second Period: 3, Tulsa, Jackson 1 (Cockerill, Pleskach) 2:03 (pp). 4, Allen, Mackin 21 (Butcher, Register) 4:28 (pp). 5, Tulsa, Sampair 10 (Cecere) 12:00 (pp). 6, Allen, Asuchak 19 (Lancaster, Butcher) 14:01 (pp). 7, Tulsa, Pleskach 21 (McKee) 19:07. Penalties: Allen, Laberge (slashing) 18:00. Allen, Myllari (hooking) 1:29. Allen, Butcher (slashing) 10:37. Tulsa, Jackson (delay of game) 13:06.
Third Period: 8, Allen, Butcher 6 (Register, Myllari) 1:01. 9, Allen, Franklin 8 (Lancaster) 16:53 (pp). 10, Allen, Conway 7 (Franklin, Lancaster) 18:04. Penalties: Allen, Laberge (fighting major) 4:51. Tulsa, Leonard (fighting major) 4:51. Allen, Neumann (tripping) 6:43. Tulsa, Pleskach (slashing) 16:28.
Overtime: 11, Allen, Mackin 22 (Franklin, Carroll) 5:41. Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Allen, 3-3. Tulsa, 2-4.
Shots Allen, 7-9-13-5—34. Tulsa, 8-18-4-3—33.
Saves: Allen, Marotte 6-15-4-3—28. Tulsa, Hawkey 7-7-10-4—28.
Referee: Logan Gruhl. A: 2,998.