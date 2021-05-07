Oilers fall to Allen in OT

Finishing games has plagued the Tulsa Oilers several times this season, and it happened again Friday night at the BOK Center.

Leading 4-1 midway through the game and 5-2 entering the third period, the Oilers allowed the Allen Americans to score four answered goals — the last coming in overtime — to claim a stunning 6-5 win before 2,998 fans.

The Oilers played a solid game from the opening face-off and led until 16:53 of the final period.

The Americans picked up their third goal of the night just one minute into the third period on a shot by Chad Butcher to pull within 5-3.

With Tulsa's Adam Pleskach in the penalty box for slashing with 3:32 left in the game, the Americans pulled goalie Francis Marotte for a 6-on-4 advantage and quickly scored to make it a 5-4 game. Scott Conway scored just over a minute later to send the game into overtime.

At 5:41 of overtime, Corey Macklin flipped in a shot that went high over the shoulder of Oilers goalie Hayden Hawkey, Macklin's second of the night, and the Americans escaped with their second win over Tulsa in three nights.

Tulsa fell below .500 (25-26-6-2), keeping the Oilers at the bottom of the ECHL Mountain Division standings with Kansas City.