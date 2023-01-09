Oilers fall in 3-2 shootout to Wichita Thunder

Overtime was the last thing the Tulsa Oilers wanted to see Sunday in a game with the Wichita Thunder at the BOK Center.

After going 0-6 this season in the extra period, the Oilers went the distance for the first time in what was a 2-2 tie sending the game to a shootout. In the three-round shootout Jay Dickman scored the only goal for either team giving the Thunder a 3-2 victory.

“If I had my timeout to take I would have taken it to tell (Gage) Alexander what Dickman does on a shootout,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of his new goaltender who was playing his first Oilers game. “That is his goto move.”

With the score tied at 1-1 after two periods it was Dickman who took advantage of a power play opportunity at 8:30 of the third period to put the Thunder in front for the first time 2-1. However, the Oilers Jackson Leef evened the score at 2-2 just under three minutes later which ended up sending the game to overtime.

The loss ended a two-game winning streak for the Oilers who beat the Allen Americans at the BOK Center on Saturday 3-2.

“I don’t know that we generated much in overtime today,” Murray said of his team's play. ”We have a lot of guys out with injuries tonight and last night and the guys are playing and got the job done. We got six points in our last games. We can’t complain.

“After a tough game in Rapid City right after Christmas we bounced back and played a couple of really good games. We came home last night and got the job done.

“I thought it was a good game. It lacked a little bit of the energy we had last night. It was a pretty even game, both goalies played well.”

Murray was happy with Alexander in goal, a Anaheim Ducks Draft Pick sent down from San Diego on Friday.

“I thought Alexander played a good game for his first pro game,” Murray said. “They (Anaheim) just signed him over Christmas and sent him to us. He got here Friday night and took warmup Saturday. He has not skated with us yet.

“The goalie just has to give us a chance to win and he did that tonight.”

Danta Sheriff scored his 4th goal in 9 games at 7:38 of the first period, on a two-on-one pass from Max Golod, to put the Oilers up 1-0.

Just 24 seconds before the end of second period Peter Bates evened the score at 1-1 with a Thunder goal, his sixth of the season.

THUNDER 3, OILERS 2 (SO)

Wichita 0-1-1-1—3

Tulsa 1-0-1-0—2

First Period: 1, Tulsa, Sheriff 4 (Golod) 7:38. Penalties: Tulsa, Stewart (high sticking) 9:44. Wichita, McKay (interference) 17:24. Wichita, Preston (kneeing) 18:16.

Second Period: 2, Wichita, Bates 6 (Hausinger, Ibragimov) 19:46. Penalties: Tulsa, Leef (hooking) :38. Tulsa, Gilmore (high sticking) 7:08. Wichita, Stinil (unsportsmanlike conduct) 11:56. Tulsa, Hilderman (unsportsmanlike conduct) 11:56. Tulsa, Boudrias (roughing) 14:42.

Third Period: 3, Wichita, Dickman (10) (Watts, MacDonald) 8:30 (pp). 4, Tulsa, Leef 4 (Poulsen) 11:22. Penalties: Wichita, Stinil (tripping) :49. Tulsa, Sheriff (tripping) 7:40.

Overtime: Penalties: Wichita, Watts (high sticking) 3:04.

Power Plays: Wichita, 1-5. Tulsa, 0-4. Shots: Wichita, 7-18-14-2-0—42. Tulsa, 16-13-11-4-0—44. Saves: Wichita, Mann, 15-13-10-4—42. Tulsa, Alexander, 7-17-13-2—39. Referee: Tyler Hascall. A: 5,675.