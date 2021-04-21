Oilers fall at home to Rapid City, 4-1

Rookies Conor Landrigan and Hayden Hawkey stood tall for the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday night at the BOK Center, but it was not enough to overcome the Rapid City Rush in a 4-1 loss.
Landrigan, who played the past four years at Utica College, joined the Oilers just before the game and scored the team’s only goal of the night in the second period. Hawkey played the last half of the game and stopped all seven shots he faced.
“He was good,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of Hawkey. “Landrigan got the goal and that was good for him. But you could tell the game — it was a little too quick for him, but it was his first game and I was pleased with him.”
The Oilers’ defense held the Rush to no shots on goal for the first 8:33 of the opening period while putting up seven shots. However, at 13:26 Hunter Garlent was able to tap in a shot for a 1-0 Rush lead. Stephen Baylis made it 2-0 for the Rush, scoring from the top of the goal crease.
Avery Peterson added to the Rush lead with his 20th goal of the season just 1:07 into the second period with a power play goal to make it a 3-0 lead.
Murray was at a loss to explain why the Oilers started so strong in the opening period only to end up down 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.
“We controlled the play and they (Rapid City) came out two goals ahead,” Murray said. “I think there was that mentality that we had to win the game that very next shift. We did not need to do that. We just basically needed to keep playing the way we were.
“You could see it early on. Our power play was very sloppy.”
Murray felt the team’s energy level did not match its play last weekend.
“All three games against Wichita last week, there was much more energy,” Murray said. “I can’t say why there wasn’t tonight. After we were down 2-0 it just seemed to change that mindset of sticking to it. We outshot them 7-0 early and they were up 2-0 on four shots.”
After building a 3-0 deficit, Landrigan put Tulsa on the scoreboard at 11:07 of the second period with a power-play tip on a J.C. Brassard shot from the top of the right face-off circle.
In the second period Peterson logged his second goal of the night at 15:29 to push Rapid City to a 4-1 lead.
Following the goal, Tulsa goalkeeper Devin Williams, who was playing in his 12th straight game, was pulled from the net and replaced by Hawkey. Hawkey joined the Oilers after playing with the Wheeling Nailers and Allen Americans earlier this year.
Rapid City returns to the BOK Center on Friday for game two of a three-game homestand with the Oilers. Game time is 7:05 p.m.
RUSH 4, OILERS 1
Rapid City 2 2 0 — 4
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: 1, Rapid City, Garlend 18 (Ghafari, Chabot) 13:26. 2, Rapid City, Baylis 5 (Empey, Quenneville) 17:44. Penalties: Rapid City, Tam (holding) 2:55.
Second Period: 3, Rapid City, Peterson 20 (Quenneville, Edmondson) 1:28 (pp). 4, Tulsa, Landrigan 1 (Brassard, Lane) 11:07 (pp). 5, Rapid City, Peterson 21 (Quenneville) 15:29. Penalties: Tulsa, Beauvais (hooking) 1:07. Rapid City, Coughlin (tripping) 4:43. Rapid City, Quenneville (tripping) 9:50.
Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Rapid City, Suter (high sticking) 10:56. Tulsa, Lane (hooking) 15:08. Tulsa, McNulty (slashing) 19:54.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 1-3. Tulsa, 1-4.
Shots: Rapid City, 8-9-5—22. Tulsa, 9-11-10-–30.
Saves: Rapid City, Barone 9-10-10—29. Tulsa, Williams 6-5-0—11, Hawkey 0-2-5—7.
Referee: Riley Yerkovich. A: 2,194.