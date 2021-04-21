Oilers fall at home to Rapid City, 4-1

Rookies Conor Landrigan and Hayden Hawkey stood tall for the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday night at the BOK Center, but it was not enough to overcome the Rapid City Rush in a 4-1 loss.

Landrigan, who played the past four years at Utica College, joined the Oilers just before the game and scored the team’s only goal of the night in the second period. Hawkey played the last half of the game and stopped all seven shots he faced.

“He was good,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said of Hawkey. “Landrigan got the goal and that was good for him. But you could tell the game — it was a little too quick for him, but it was his first game and I was pleased with him.”

The Oilers’ defense held the Rush to no shots on goal for the first 8:33 of the opening period while putting up seven shots. However, at 13:26 Hunter Garlent was able to tap in a shot for a 1-0 Rush lead. Stephen Baylis made it 2-0 for the Rush, scoring from the top of the goal crease.

Avery Peterson added to the Rush lead with his 20th goal of the season just 1:07 into the second period with a power play goal to make it a 3-0 lead.

Murray was at a loss to explain why the Oilers started so strong in the opening period only to end up down 2-0 after the first 20 minutes.