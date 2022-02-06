Oilers fall 5-4 in overtime to Rapid City

A six-goal third period followed by a shorthanded overtime session proved too much for the Tulsa Oilers, who lost 5-4 to the Rapid City Rush Sunday at the BOK Center.
The Oilers came into the third period leading 2-0, but the Rush outscored the Oilers 4-2 in the final 20 minutes to force overtime.
Taking a penalty 10 seconds before the end of regulation, the Oilers were forced to play shorthanded in overtime and Calder Brooks took advantage with the winning goal just 48 seconds in for the Rapid City victory.
“We had a two-goal lead going in and took the lead with five minutes to go," Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It should have not been an issue, then we take two careless penalties that cost us the game. Both were avoidable, especially the one that cost us the game.
“We should have had the puck out 10 seconds before that. That would have been the game. On that power-play goal you just have to knock somebody down.”
The high-scoring third period started when Rapid City's Max Coatta put an end to the Oilers' shutout bid, scoring on a power play at 1:54. But just over a minute later, Eddie Matsushima put the Oilers back up 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season.
At 5:07, the Oilers had a shot ping off the Rush goal post that was originally called a goal by the goal judge. That would have given Tulsa a three-goal lead. On review, however, the goal was waved off.
Ryan Valentini pulled the Rush within one (3-2) with a goal at 5:55. Valentini then evened the score at 3-3 at 10:21 with a shot down the slot.
With 5:18 left, Matsushima gave the Oilers their second goal of the period out of a crowd in front of the net that knocked the goal off its moorings. After another referee review, the third of the night, Matsushima was credited with his second goal of the game.
Rapid City’s Brett Gravelle tied the game up (4-4) for the second time of the period with an open power-play shot at 17:27 to send the game into overtime.
Despite the loss, Murray felt the Oilers — who won in overtime at home over the Allen Americans on Saturday night — had a good weekend.
“It was a great weekend,” Murray said. “We got five out of six points. If we continue to do that we are going to be in good shape.”
The Rush appeared to have scored the game's first goal at 7:45 of the first period on a shot that went through the pads of Oilers goaltender Ryan Ruck, but after a video review the goal was ruled goaltender interference and waved off.
The Oilers took advantage by scoring one of their own at 15:44, just 10 seconds into a power play on a shot by Nathan Larose for a 1-0 lead.
Jack Doremus picked up his 20th goal on a 2-on-1 breakaway at 10:23 of the second period to put Tulsa up 2-0.
RUSH 5, OILERS 4 (OT)
Rapid City;0;0;4;1;—;5
Tulsa;1;1;2;0;—;4
First Period: 1, Tulsa, Larose 6 (Pleskach) 15:44 (pp). Penalties: Rapid City, Butcher (interference) 15:34.
Second Period: 2, Tulsa, Doremus 20 (Sadowy) 10:23. Penalties: Rapid City, Baylis (hooking) :45. Rapid City, Van Os (holding) 4:37. Tulsa, Doremus (tripping) 7:41. Tulsa, Doremus (holding) 15:20. Tulsa, Shewfelt (high sticking double minor) 19:50.
Third Period: 3, Rapid City, Coatta 13 (Valentini, Evers) 1:54 (pp). 4, Tulsa, Matsushima8 (Lagrone, Sadowy) 2:57. 5, Rapid City, Valentini 6 (Schachie, Coatta) 5:55. 6, Rapid City, Valentini 7 (Wahlin, Coatta) 10:21. 7, Tulsa, Matsushima 9 (Doremus, McKee) 14:42. 8, Rapid City, Gravelle 15 (Coatta, Valentini) 17:27 (pp). Penalties: Tulsa, Matsushima (goaltender interference) 16:34. Tulsa, Matsushima (hooking) 19:50.
Overtime: 9, Rapid City, Brooks 7 (Baylis) :48 (pp). Penalties: None.
Power Plays: Rapid City, 3-6. Tulsa, 1-3.
Shots: Rapid City, 11-7-11-2—31. Tulsa, 11-16-12-0—39.