Oilers fall 5-4 in overtime to Rapid City

A six-goal third period followed by a shorthanded overtime session proved too much for the Tulsa Oilers, who lost 5-4 to the Rapid City Rush Sunday at the BOK Center.

The Oilers came into the third period leading 2-0, but the Rush outscored the Oilers 4-2 in the final 20 minutes to force overtime.

Taking a penalty 10 seconds before the end of regulation, the Oilers were forced to play shorthanded in overtime and Calder Brooks took advantage with the winning goal just 48 seconds in for the Rapid City victory.

“We had a two-goal lead going in and took the lead with five minutes to go," Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “It should have not been an issue, then we take two careless penalties that cost us the game. Both were avoidable, especially the one that cost us the game.

“We should have had the puck out 10 seconds before that. That would have been the game. On that power-play goal you just have to knock somebody down.”

The high-scoring third period started when Rapid City's Max Coatta put an end to the Oilers' shutout bid, scoring on a power play at 1:54. But just over a minute later, Eddie Matsushima put the Oilers back up 3-1 with his eighth goal of the season.