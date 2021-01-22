Oilers fall 2-1 in overtime to Indy

Alex Rauter's goal just over three minutes into overtime Friday night gave the Indy Fuel a 2-1 victory over the Tulsa Oilers at the BOK Center.

Bryce Kindopp scored at 17:15 of the first period to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead. That advantage held until the third period. Mike Lee found the net midway through the final period to tie the game.

The teams remained tied and went to overtime before Rauter scored about midway through the seven-minute extra period.

Tulsa had 20 shots on goal in the first period, but managed only 19 more over the final two periods and overtime.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.