Oilers drop second straight to Toledo

Playing their fifth game in seven days, the battle-weary Tulsa Oilers fell to the Toledo Walleye 2-1 Monday night at the BOK Center.

Eight minutes in penalties hampered the Oilers' comeback chances in the third period.

However, Tulsa got a power-play opportunity in the final 1:06 when the Walleye took a two-minute penalty and the Oilers pulled goaltender Daniel Mannella to gain a 6-on-4 advantage. But Toledo withstood the attack to secure its second victory over the Oilers in two nights.

“We battled hard, but we took too many penalties in the third,” Oilers coach Rob Murray said. “We did a great job killing penalties and had three or four shorthanded chances that would have tied it up, but we did not execute. We had a 3-on-1, then at the end we got on the power play and we fanned on the shot.”

Toledo's Ian Parker found an opening near the net and connected at 14:44 of the first period to put Toledo up 1-0.

A turnover in front of the Oilers' net allowed a rebound to go in, putting the Walleye up 2-0 in the second period. Keeghan Howdeshell was credited with the goal at 3:10.

The Oilers answered with a power-play goal at 4:40. Jack Doremus fired a long shot toward the goal and Jackson Leef was at the corner, where he was able to deflect the puck in to bring the Oilers with one at 2-1.

With only 11 games left in the regular season the Oilers find themselves fighting for a playoff position. Over the last few weeks the Oilers have been bouncing between third and fifth in the standings and need to finish at least in fourth to make postseason play.

“It is not that dire. It is in our own hands,” Murray said of his team's chances. “It's the effort that I want and need and I think, going forward, if we continue to work that hard it is going to pay off.

“I wish we were not in this situation, but it is what it is.

“Timing could not have been worse for us with the best team in the league coming in to play us. You can’t foresee that. A bounce here and there and it goes a different way.”

The Oilers currently are sitting in fifth place but have three games coming up next with with division-leading Utah and two more games with fourth-place Allen.

The Oilers play their next game on the road in Utah on Wednesday.

WALLEYE 2, OILERS 1

Toledo;1;1;0;—;2

Tulsa;0;1;0;—;1

First Period: 1, Toledo, Parker 10 (Fraser, Keenan) 14:44. Penalties: Tulsa, Doremus (holding) :10. Tulsa, Leef (delay of game) 5:07. Toledo, Fraser (roughing) 11:36. Tulsa, Golod (roughing) 11:36.

Second Period: 2, Toledo, Howdeshell 12 (Boeing, Lowney) 3:10. 3, Tulsa, Leef 10 (Doremus Golod) 4:40 (pp). Penalties: Toledo, Parker (tripping) 3:54. Toledo, Hawkins (slashing) 10:19. Toledo, Myer (hooking) 13:54.

Third Period: No scoring. Penalties: Tulsa, Pleskach (boarding) 6:43. Tulsa, McCormick (high sticking double minor) 10:02. Tulsa, Pleskach (cross checking) 15:58. Toledo, Martenet (tripping) 18:27.

Power Plays: Toledo, 0-5. Tulsa, 1-3.

Shots: Toledo, 15-11-0—26. Tulsa, 15-12-0—27.

Saves: Toledo, Christopoulos, 15-11-0—26. Tulsa, Mannella, 14-10-0—24.

A: 4,091.